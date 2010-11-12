Kirk Gibson's 1988 World Series Home Run Bat Is Up For Auction

Photo: AP

Kirk Gibson has joined Ron Artest as the latest athlete to auction off personal memorabilia for charity. Gibson, currently the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, is selling the bat from his famous home run during the 1988 World Series as well as his batting helmet and home and road uniforms from the World Series,



He is also selling his World Series Trophy and NL MVP award and proceeds for those items will go to the Kirk Gibson Foundation.

Bidding for the bat is currently at $139,015.

