Adam Thielen offered a blunt analysis of another ugly Kirk Cousins performance, as things reach a boiling point with the Vikings

Kirk Cousins is struggling to begin the 2019 season.

After an ugly performance in a Week 4 loss, Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen appeared to call out Cousins, saying he has to be able to move the ball better.

With the Vikings paying Cousins $US84 million guaranteed, it seems as if Cousins’ future could be riding on figuring things out over the next six weeks for an all-in team.

Through four games, Kirk Cousins is struggling, and things are getting ugly in Minnesota.

Though the Vikings are 2-2, the offence has underwhelmed, with Cousins ranking among the most ineffective quarterbacks in the NFL so far.

In a 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Cousins completed 75% of his passes, but threw for an average of just 6.4 yards, with no touchdowns (and no interceptions). The Vikings gained 15 first downs in the game and did not score until the last three minutes when Dalvin Cook found the end zone.

As has been the case this season, Cousins missed big opportunities downfield and often resorted to check-downs for minimal gains. Though some of that can be attributed to the Bears’ fierce defence, Cousins has frequently been hesitant to take chances on the field this season and has missed open players. He has just three passing touchdowns on the season.

After the loss to the Bears, Vikings star receiving Adam Thielen took as blatant a shot at his quarterback as a receiver ever will. Reflecting on Cousins missing him on a deep ball, Thielen said Cousins has to be able to make the throw.

“He made a great read of finding me open, and just didn’t complete the pass. It’s as simple as that … At some point, you’re not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL. That’s when you have to be able to throw the ball … You have to be able to hit the deep balls.”

Here was the throw-in question:

Kirk Cousins just BEARly overthrows Adam Thielen pic.twitter.com/djfIDJKh2l — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) September 29, 2019

Cousins’ poor play has plagued the Vikings other times this season. In Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, he threw a critical, late interception that sealed the win for Green Bay.

Among many problems for the Vikings is that they have paid the trio of Cousins, Diggs, and Thielen handsomely, and they are not producing.

Kirk Cousins: 3 years, $84M Stefon Diggs: 5 years, $81M Adam Thielen: 4 years, $64M Vikings: 31st in passing yards per game, 32nd in passing first downs per game — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 30, 2019

Diggs and Thielen have combined for just 388 receiving yards this season. Last season, both players had 1,000-yard campaigns – neither is on pace to hit 1,000 yards this year.

Cousins’ record against winning teams is becoming problematic for Minnesota, too. He’s now 4-27 over his career against winning teams, something that doesn’t bode well in a competitive NFC North.

Signing Cousins to a three-year, $US84 million, fully guaranteed contract was supposed to push the Vikings’ all-in. In many ways they are: several key players are under contract through the 2020 season. If Cousins doesn’t turn things around, however, they may have to explore their options.

As ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio noted, the Vikings don’t have an easy way to get out of the Cousins experience as the money is guaranteed to him either way. However, the Vikings might have to pay a portion of his salary or give up a first-round pick if they want to trade him.

It’s not as if the Vikings haven’t seen “Good Cousins” before. Through Weeks 1-8 last year, Cousins completed 70.7% of his passes for over 2,500 yards, with 16 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, and a 102.5 passer rating.

The Vikings began the year 6-6-1, however, and fired then-offensive coordinator John DeFillippo. The returns under new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefansky haven’t been encouraging either, as an insistence on the run game hasn’t positively affected anyone outside of running back Dalvin Cook (and he, too, would probably benefit from a beefed-up pass game).

On paper, the Vikings boast one of the best teams in the NFL. If they can strike a balance between being a run-heavy team while finding what works for Cousins, they could re-enter the contenders conversation in a seemingly wide-open NFC.

Over the next six weeks, the Vikings play the Giants, Eagles, Lions, Redskins, Chiefs, and Cowboys. It feels as if Cousins’ future may be riding on figuring things out over the coming six weeks.

