The Eagles defence called Kirk Cousins the 'weakest part' of the Vikings offence and he made them pay

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn Eagles linebacker Zach Brown said he wanted to force Kirk Cousins to beat them on Sunday. Cousins did just that.

Kirk Cousins threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns en route to a dominant 38-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

It was a statement game for Cousins, who had been called out by his former teammate, Eagles linebacker Zach Brown, as the “weakest part” of the Vikings offence.

Cousins had already been called out by his teammates for his slow start to the season, but over the past two weeks had the Vikings looking like contenders in a crowded NFC.

After the game, Cousins’ teammates and the Vikings’ Twitter account congratulated Cousins on making the Eagles eat their words.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings torched the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, cruising to a 38-20 victory in front of the home crowd.

For Cousins, it was a statement game – a much-needed response to being called out by members of the Eagles defence leading up to Sunday.

On Friday, Eagles linebacker Zach Brown, who played with Cousins in Washington, gave a harsh critique of the Vikings quarterback.

“Cousins, I think every defence is going to want that guy to throw the ball,” Brown said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “For me, that’s probably the weakest part of their offence is him. Everything else is good. They have got a good running game, probably one of the best in the league. They have real good receivers. You just want them to pass the ball. You want Kirk Cousins to get it in his hands.”

It wasn’t the first time Cousins had been called out for his play this year. After a disappointing start to the season, Cousins caught flak from his own receivers, with Adam Thielen intimating that it was Cousins who was holding the team back from success.

Read more: Adam Thielen offered a blunt analysis of another ugly Kirk Cousins performance as things reach a boiling point with the Vikings

Cousins responded after Thielen’s critique, throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants in Week 5.

On Sunday, Cousins one-upped himself in response to Brown, lighting up the Eagles’ secondary for 333 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Cousins was hot from the start but truly hit his stride in the second quarter, seemingly realising that his receivers could burn the Eagles defence at will.

After the Vikings defence shut down the Eagles on a fourth-down attempt from midfield, Cousins went for it all on their first play with the ball, hitting wide receiver Stefon Diggs in stride for a 51-yard touchdown that extended Minnesota’s lead to 24-3.

In the third quarter, Cousins connected with Diggs yet again. After the Eagles cut the Vikings lead to 24-20, Cousins found Diggs with a perfect ball thrown to the back of the end zone where only he could come down with it.

Diggs tapped his toes down in bounds and gave the Vikings a lead that the Eagles couldn’t erase.

Stefon Diggs with 3 TDs, 167 yards ???? Kirk Cousins 4 TDs 276 yards Eagles secondary can’t stop them

???? @Vikings

pic.twitter.com/t4PSZLmA4y — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 13, 2019

Diggs finished with 167 receiving yards and three touchdowns – a quality day for a star that was reportedly dissatisfied with his role in the offence just a few weeks ago. After the game, Diggs gave credit to Cousins for his performance.

Stefon Diggs on Kirk Cousins: “Kirk answered all your questions. He went out there and played his balls off and did everything he did.” #Vikings @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/GkGvfgmXhI — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) October 13, 2019

From the Vikings’ official account, the team took a shot at the Eagles, clearly pleased that Cousins made Brown and the Philadelphia defence eat its words.

It’s undeniable that through the first few weeks of the season, Cousins’ inconsistent play was a problem. It’s also undeniable that through the past two weeks, he’s played lights out football, and has the Vikings looking like legitimate Super Bowl contenders in an NFC crowded with talent.

The Vikings have another big test coming next week when they travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. After his performance on Sunday, chances are Matt Patricia and the Lions defence don’t underestimate Cousins’ ability.

Read more:

Steelers fans took over the Chargers’ home stadium as the team continues to struggle to attract fans 3 years after moving to Los Angeles

Top 13 waiver-wire pickups for Week 7 of fantasy football

Pope Francis accidentally tweeted in support of the New Orleans Saints thanks to a hashtag snafu

Gardner Minshew is said to be a fantasy-football savant but refuses to pick himself

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.