NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins dismisses COVID-19 concerns saying, 'if I die, I die'

Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports Kirk Cousins reacts during the second quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, January 5, 2020.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is not very concerned about COVID-19.

Cousins told NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt that his level of concern was “0.00001” on a scale of 1-10 when it came to him catching the virus.

If it knocks me out, it knocks me out – I’m going to be ok,” Cousins said. “Even if I die – If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that.”

Cousins said that while he was unconcerned with the virus, it was important to respect that the level of concern from others around him could differ.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins won’t be too concerned with catching COVID-19 when he takes the field for the Vikings Week 1 matchup against the Packers next Sunday.

Speaking with Kyle Brandt on the “10 Questions” podcast, Cousins said that his personal concern over the virus was at a “0.00001” on a scale of 1-10.

Cousins first acknowledged that feelings would vary throughout the locker room, and it was important to respect those that might have a heightened level of concern about the virus.

“I even think within the building there’s going to be a dichotomy with people who couldn’t care less about the virus, have no concern about it, have never lost a minute of sleep about it, and then you have people on the other side of the spectrum where every second of every day they’re consumed with fear about it,” Cousins said. “If you’re in a huddle and you know one of these guys is deathly concerned about it, you’re not going to disrespect him and sneeze in his face.”

Brandt then asked Cousins, “If one is the person that says ‘Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings’ and 10 is ‘I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years,’ where do you land?”

“I want to respect what other people’s concerns are,” Cousins said. “But for me personally, if you’re just talking, ‘no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it?’ I would say I’m going to go about my daily life. If I get it, I’m going to let nature do its course. Survival of the fittest kind of approach. If it knocks me out, it knocks me out – I’m going to be ok. Even if I die – If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that.”

Cousins said that while his personal concern over the virus was low, wearing a mask came down to respecting those that felt differently.

“So that’s really where I fall on it. So my opinion on wearing a mask is really about respecting other people. It really has nothing to do with my personal thoughts.”

You can listen to Cousins’s entire appearance on the “10 questions” podcast here.

