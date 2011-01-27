Moscow Suicide Bombing Claims The Life Of A Barclays Banker

The Moscow suicide bombing that took 35 lives on Monday hit Wall Street.



The explosion killed a London-based financial headhunter from the firm New Millennium. He was a former VP at BarCap, and a young father.

Tragic.

From the National Post:

Kirill Budrashov, 38, a former vice-president at the investment bank Barclays Capital, and Elvira Muratova, 40, had left their one-year-old son in London with a nanny while they travelled to Russia on business.

The couple, who shared a home in Kensington, west London, had been on a British Airways flight from London to Moscow that landed 45 minutes before the bombing.

From the DailyMail:

The couple, who worked together at financial headhunting firm New Millennium Group, had reportedly travelled to Moscow for a conference.

See also: The Moscow suicide bombing was a conflict over oil.

