CNN Loses Yet Another Anchor

Page Six reports that CNN American Morning host Kiran Chetry is leaving the network at the end of the month.



Chetry’s departure is the latest in a network-wide shake-up.

Chetry’s former co-host John Roberts departed the ratings-challenged morning show earlier this year and is now a national correspondent at FOX News.

Last week CNN announced they were cancelling Eliot Spitzer‘s show and replacing it with Anderson Cooper who would then repeat at 10pm.

Erin Burnett‘s new show will air at 7pm and is set to launch later this summer.

