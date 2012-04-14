Former TSA Chief Says We Should Allow Knives, Lighters And Liquids On aeroplanes

Kip Hawley, the TSA director from 2005 to 2009, has an explosive editorial in the WSJ (and a book on the same subject coming soon).



Here’s the nut:

More than a decade after 9/11, it is a national embarrassment that our airport security system remains so hopelessly bureaucratic and disconnected from the people whom it is meant to protect.

Hawley proposes dramatic reforms including lifting the ban on knives, lighters and liquids.

Knives won’t be effective in taking down a plane anymore now that cockpit doors are reinforced and air marshals, flight crew and passengers know how to react. Lighters are far from the only way to set off an explosive. And we can scan for dangerous liquids with a minor technological upgrade.

Instead Hawley says the TSA should be given more discretion and incentive to identify major threats.

Read the whole thing at the WSJ >

