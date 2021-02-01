Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger — whose family sent out a petition to disown him after his pro-impeachment vote — said the GOP is not a 'Trump-first party'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said the GOP party is “not a Trump-first party” but a “country first party” in an interview with Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

His remarks came in response to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s visit to the former president Donald Trump’s home in Flordia last week.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger said the GOP is not a “Trump-first party” in response to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s visit to the former president’s home on Thursday.

“The former president is desperate to continue to look like he’s leading the party. And the problem is until we push back and say, you know, this is not a Trump-first party, this is a country first party,” Kinzinger told Chuck Todd in an interview on Meet the Press on Sunday in regards to McCarthy pictured with Trump in Florida.

“In some cases, you may support Donald Trump in that effort. But in my case, I believe that that’s a whole new movement,” Kinzinger said. “Until we all kind of stand up and say that, we are going to kind of be chasing our tails here in this situation.”

Although McCarthy initially said Trump “bears responsibility” for Jan. 6 US Capitol attack, his meeting with Trump last week was regarding the party winning back Congress in 2022.

WATCH: @RepKinzinger responds to Rep. Kevin McCarthy's Mar-a-Lago visit, says "this is not a Trump first party, this is a country first party." #MTP "Until we all stand up and say that, we are going to be chasing our tails here." pic.twitter.com/yu2FGCldIO — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 31, 2021

Kinzinger’s remarks come after the Republicans face turmoil within the party following Trump’s exit and the siege, Business Insider’s Tom Porter reported. Earlier this month, Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of “incitement of insurrection” following the riot that resulted in multiple deaths. The trial is set to kick off the week of February 8.

Kinzinger is one of the GOP members who decided to vote in favour to impeach the ex-president. In an interview with Insider columnist Anthony Fisher on Thursday, the lawmaker said that some of his relatives disowned him over the decision.

Read more:

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy visited Trump in Florida to seek his favour, showing how the party is still beholden to him

Fauci said he wanted to go on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show for ‘months’ but was ‘blocked’ under Trump administration

Rep. Jamie Raskin says an ‘assassination party’ of insurrectionists hunted Pelosi and Pence during Capitol siege

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.