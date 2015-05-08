This is the fastest, smartest way to charge all your USB-capable devices -- and it's only $35 right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

This is the fastest, smartest way to charge all your USB-capable devices — and it’s only $US35 right now.

The Kinkoo 40W 6-port high speed charger can charge 6 USB devices at once, all at consistent, high speed.

It comes with a built-in control chip, which optimises each port to ensure the fastest charging possible.

The Kinkoo will indicate with a blue LED when your devices finish charging.

It charges up to 85% faster than conventional chargers.

Kinkoo 40W 6-port high speed charger: $US50.00 $US35.00 [29% off]

[email protected]

NOW WATCH: This simple exercise will work out every muscle in your body



Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.