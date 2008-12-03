Kinko's Killer Mimeo Expands To New Jersey

Online printing company Mimeo is expanding locally: The company is opening a new plant in Newark, N.J., replicating its original plant in Memphis. Mimeo has 31 people on staff in Newark and hopes to more than triple that number in the next 18 months.



Mimeo didn’t disclose revenues, but says it achieved record sales in September, up 18% year-over-year.

Mimeo’s backers include Goldman Sachs, which led a $25 million round last year, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, DFJ Gotham, Harbourvest and Hewlett-Packard (HPQ).

