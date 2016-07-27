Jeff Bridges told us some big hints about who he'll play in the 'Kingsman' sequel

Following the success of the 2014 spy movie “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” based on the popular comic-book series by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, excitement has been building for the sequel, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” which comes to theatres June 2017.

Taron Egerton and Mark Strong are returning as the British spies who saved the world in the original, and it seems Colin Firth, who died in the last movie, may be coming back for the sequel, too.

Though there isn’t much out there yet about what will happen in the sequel, new cast addition Jeff Bridges did give Business Insider a little clue about who he’ll be playing when we recently talked to him for his next movie, “Hell or High Water” (opening August 12).

“I’m playing the head of the organisation called Statesman, which is the United States version of Kingsman,” said Bridges, who added that he’s finished filming on the project. “I’m like how Michael Caine was in the original.”

In “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” Egerton’s Gary “Eggsy” Unwin character is recruited by Harry Hart (Firth) into the secret spy organisation Kingsman, just as a global threat by a tech genius (Samuel L. Jackson) is launched. The Kingsman organisation is all but destroyed, including the death (supposedly) of Hart and Kingsman leader Arthur (Caine).

The sequel has Eggsy and Merlin (Strong) joining forces with Statesman to protect the world.

With Bridges playing the leader of Statesman, I expect an entertaining character who will certainly show Eggsy and Merlin a different, more American style in how the spy game is played.

Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, and Channing Tatum are also coming onboard for the sequel.

“Kingsman: The Secret Service” earned over $414 million at the worldwide box office.

