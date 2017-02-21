Sacramento Kings are reportedly trading DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans Pelicans in stunning blockbuster deal

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly made a stunning blockbuster trade, sending DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN.

The Kings will send Cousins and swingman Omri Casspi to the Pelicans in exchange for Tyreke Evans, guard Langston Galloway, rookie guard-forward Buddy Hield, a top-three protected first-round draft pick in 2017 and a 2017 second-round draft pick.

According to ESPN, the move signals a major “change in course” as the Kings had taken Cousins off the trading block two weeks ago.

ESPN reports that the deal has been “fast-moving,” and is likely to be submitted to the league office for approval on Monday.

