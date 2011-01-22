Oscar-favourite "The King's Speech" Was Filmed At This Notorious Porn Palace

Scenes from Oscar front-runner The King’s Speech were filmed at mansion also used for “commercial sex parties,” according to The Daily Mail.



33 Portland Place in Marylebone was used to film scenes where a speech therapist, played by Geoffrey Rush, instructs King George VI, played by Colin Firth.

This London property — a one-hundred 10 bedroom spread estimated at 20 million pounds — is lived in by “self-styled lord” Edward Davenport, who runs the parties there. He was initially banned from holding the events — which include masquerade balls and “porn discos” — until the Court of Appeal granted him permission to challenge the ruling and a judge lifted the injunction that stopped the parties, although he remains on bail for money laundering and commercial loan fraud.

Regarding the sex parties, the property’s manager told the Mail: “Everyone in the film industry knows what goes in on there” but that there were no such things happening during the filming.

