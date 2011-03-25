A No F-Word Version Of "The King's Speech" Is Coming To theatres

Best Picture Oscar winner “The King’s Speech” will sound a little different when it pops up in 1,000 theatres on April 1.



All instances of the word “fuck” will be removed from the picture — and replaced by the word “shit.”

(It’s not like this is “Goodfellas.” Most of the f-word use in the original version of “The King’s Speech” was centered around a verbal exercise Colin Firth‘s character engages in to get over his stutter.)

But Weinstein Company head Harvey Weinstein wanted a PG-13 version available for DVD release, family viewing and educational purposes.

Just when you thought Firth couldn’t get more genteel.

