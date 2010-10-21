The NBA's Second-Least Popular Team Bases Ticket Plan Entirely On Opponent's Star Power

Photo:

We promoted the idea yesterday that sports ticket pricing should resemble airline ticket pricing. Floating tickets prices are especially important when a team sucks and no one wants to see them play.That’s why the new ticket scheme of the Sacramento Kings is a great idea.



The Kings will charge double what they charged last year for top tier games, like when the Heat come to down. Low interest games will be cheaper than last year, hopefully boosting attendance.

The only risk is that season ticket sales will go down: fans might take their chances with the floating market and not commit to the full package.

The Kings really need to do this because last year they sold 13,245 tickets to the average home game, fewer than every team but the Nets. In ’08-’09, the Kings sold 12,571 tickets and were the least popular team.

So what’s the demand quotient on every team in the league? Sacramento Bee breaks it down:

TIER 1 TEAM: Miami Heat, with only one Sacramento appearance on Saturday, Dec. 11…



TIER 2 TEAM: Los Angeles Lakers…



TIER 3 TEAMS: Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets (for their game at Arco on Sunday, Dec. 19), New Jersey Nets, New Orleans Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trailblazers, Salt Lake City Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors.



TIER 4 TEAMS: Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets (for their game at Arco on Monday, March 7), Los Angeles Clippers (for their game at Arco on Monday, Dec. 27), Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards.



TIER 5 TEAMS: Charlotte Bobcats, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers (game on Monday, Feb. 28), Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks.

