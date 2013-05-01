The Kings Lost Their Opening NHL Playoff Game After A Horrific Goalie Blunder In Overtime

The Kings had a chance to take game one of their opening round series against the Blues when Kevin Shattenkirk was called for a double-minor high sticking in overtime, giving the Kings a four-minute power-play.



But less than one minute into the power-play, Kings goalie Jonathan Quick got lazy with the puck behind his net. Alex Steen stole the puck and punched an easy backhander into the unguarded net for the win.

With the misplay, the Kings blew a huge opportunity to take an early lead with a win on the road. Instead, they are left with an embarrassing loss. Here’s the video. You can see another angle of the goal below:

GIF via SBNation.com…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.