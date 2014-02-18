Candy Crush Is Doing More Than $US1 Billion In Sales

King.com, the maker of hit mobile game Candy Crush, just filed its S-1 in preparation for an IPO. It’s full of all sorts of amazing information about how many people play its games.

King says 128 million people play its games daily of which 93 million play Candy Crush. Additionally, King says 78% of its total gross bookings came from Candy Crush.

“Candy Crush Saga accounting for 78% of our total gross bookings (across the web and mobile channels in the aggregate) or 86% and 58% of our mobile channel and web channel gross bookings, respectively,” King said in the S-1.

But the craziest Candy Crush stat is this:

In 2011, before Candy Crush launched, King only generated $US64 million. Last year, when Candy Crush exploded, the company generated $US1.88 billion.

What’s more, only 4% of Candy Crush’s players spend money regularly playing the game.

If Candy Crush is generating 78% of King’s revenue, that means the game pulled in about $US1.46 billion last year. Although it’s worth noting that the game didn’t become a true sensation until half way through 2013.

There is a troubling stat in the S-1: Candy Crush’s revenue decreased between last year’s third and fourth quarters, which means the fad could be dying down.

