King Pong In New York

I just landed back in Boston from two days in New York, the highlight of which was Flybridge’s annual winter entrepreneur’s event. This year we switched lanes from bowling to ping pong, which was a great change of pace and proved that New York remains a city where indeed you can find everything, including a great club in Spin on East 23rd that is solely dedicated to ping pong.



If you have a chance, check out the play of their resident pros Dora and Kaz when they are featured on Fox Sports late in March. Until I saw them play, I never knew a ping pong ball could be hit so hard with so much movement!

Thanks for the over 140 attendees for joining us including founders from companies such as 10gen, 33Across, Hashable, Art.sy, Betterment, YipiIt, TrustMetrics, SeatGeek, BetaWorks, EnergyHub, Panjiva, GroupMe, BaubleBar, MagazineRadar, Yodle, Scratch Music, and Kikin. The energy in the New York entrepreneurial scene is impressive and the pong skills displayed show that it is not all work and no play. Also thanks to our great sponsors from Goodwin Procter and Silicon Valley Bank, without whom this event would never happen.

As is our tradition, the tournament winners got to nominate a deserving non-profit as the recipient of their award. The tournament winners, Ray Lowe of SiriusXM and Scott Goryeb of Submedia/TUN.com (below) selected CampInteractive for the $1,000 top prize while the second and third place prizes went to DonorsChose and endeavour respectively.

Looking forward to next year!

