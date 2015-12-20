Presidential candidates keep getting the king of Jordan's name wrong

Presidential candidates keep citing in debates the king of Jordan as a key ally they’d work with in their theoretical administrations.

But they often can’t seem to get his name right.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle consider King Abdullah II “an important figure in the struggle for stability in the Middle East,” The Associated Press notes. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) went even further than that, calling the king a hero.

But, like other candidates before him, he flubbed the monarch’s name.

“One of the heroes we should recognise in the Middle East is King Abdul II in Jordan,” Sanders said at the ABC News debate Saturday night.

Sanders recognised the king for accepting Syrian refugees and saying that Muslim nations should take the lead in the fight against Islamic terrorist groups like ISIS (also known as the Islamic State, ISIL, and Daesh).

The AP notes that earlier this week, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said in the Republican debate: “When I stand across from King Hussein of Jordan and I say to him, ‘You have a friend again sir, who will stand with you to fight this fight,’ he’ll change his mind.” The news agency pointed out that King Hussein died in 1999.

King Abdullah II made headlines across Western nations when he vowed to wage a “harsh” war against ISIS in retaliation for the group capturing and executing a Jordanian pilot and distributing video footage of the brutal killing online.

The ruler released a statement after the execution stating that Jordan would bombard ISIS until his military runs “out of fuel and bullets.”

