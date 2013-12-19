The King Of Jordan Helped People Push Their Cars Out Of The Snow [VIDEO]

Heavy snow hit the Middle East last week, leading to snowmen in front of Jerusalem’s Dome of the Rock and snowball fights among Free Syrian army fighters.

And in Jordan, King Abdullah II took the opportunity to do his people some good and help them move cars stuck in snow. The king had been touring Amman when he stopped to lend a hand, according to Ahram Online, the English-language version of Al-Ahram, an Egyptian daily.

It’s logical to guess this is a public relations stunt to make Abdullah II look good. But as Raphael Orlove at Jalopnik points out, if that were the goal, the video would likely be higher quality.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.