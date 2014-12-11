'King Of Instagram' Released From Jail

Dan Bilzerian, known to his 5 million Instagram followers as the “King” of the social media platform, has been released from jail after he was arrested late Tuesday night at LAX.

KTLA reports charges were dropped against the the 34-year-old.

LAPD Officer Jack Richter tells KTLA that Bilzerian was “arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Nevada, and had faced felony charges in the state, including possessing or manufacturing explosive or incendiary devices.”

Bilzerian earned his royal status on the photo-sharing app after sharing hundreds of photos of his seemingly-lavish lifestyle.

You can take a look at his entire profile here, but if you’re just looking to get a sense of who this guy is and what he’s doing on Instagram, we’ve selected some images:

