There's a new 'King of Instagram' and he makes Dan Bilzerian's lifestyle look PG-13

instagram.com/lunatic_living Tony Toutouni and ‘King of Instagram’ Dan Bilzerian.

When the wealthy deign to share a glimpse of their lives on social media, followers usually come running.

This was the case for the Rich Kids of Instagram, their British equivalents at the short-lived PrivateSchoolSnaps, and the notorious Dan Bilzerian, known to his legions of bro followers as the “King of Instagram.”

Now, there’s another shamelessly ostentatious and social media-friendly scion to gawk at: Tony Toutouni, the “billionaire businessman” who chronicles his own models-and-bottles lifestyle through his account @lunatic_living.

(Click through his account at your own risk, because most of his photos are far less SFW than those embedded here.)

Toutouni “escaped from Iran at a young age and went on to become a successful Los Angeles Businessman [sic],” the Chive wrote earlier this month. His rags-to-riches tale continues at the Daily Dot. They report that he once worked as a car stereo salesman before getting fed up and flipping his boss the bird, leaving to pursue bigger and better things.

About that bird: Toutouni claims his middle finger, which is now his trademark, is insured for $US7 million.

Toutouni says the cash he rakes in comes by way of his investments in car dealerships, nightclubs, restaurants and bars, he told the Mirror. Also, he says he is friends with Bilzerian, who actually inspired Toutouni to start his own account. With 733,000 followers to Bilzerian’s 8.1 million, though, Toutouni has a long way to go.

“What man in the world can’t say this isn’t the lifestyle they want to live?” he asked the Mirror. “It’s a lifestyle that every man wants to live and I enjoy living it.”

On Instagram, he tells tales of sponsoring women’s breast augmentation surgeries and purchasing truckloads of toys for kids in need. He seems to be constantly surrounded by barely-clothed women, whether he is lounging in a cabana, taking the ol’ Aventador out for a spin, playing poker with a congressman as seen above, or simply getting the laundry done.

He also posts inspirational quotes, in his own über-capitalist way. Under this photo of a Rolls Royce, he writes, “Those who won’t have this life will stare at this pic and call this motivation , yet those who will one day have this life will get up and do something about it now #tonysadvice #privatejets #rolls #bentley #dontdreamitjustdoit”

To say that not everyone finds Toutouni’s posts amusing is an understatement. “I have feminists who hate me with a passion and church people who want to cure me because I have ‘issues,'” he told the Mirror.

Clearly, he isn’t letting the criticism get to him though — for better or worse.

