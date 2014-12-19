'King Of Instagram' Sued For Allegedly Throwing A Naked Woman Off Of A Roof: Report

“King Of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian is having quite the week. TMZ reports he’s being hit with his second lawsuit. This suit comes from porn star Janice Griffith, whom Bilzerian allegedly tossed from a roof last spring as part of a “stunt” he and Hustler supposedly organised.

She’s suing.

TMZ reports,

…the stunt she says left her with a broken foot. In her suit, Janice says Huster hired her to do a photoshoot at Dan’s home back in April … which would show off his “extravagant lifestyle.”

You can watch the full video (of which the above image is from) here.

After her alleged injuries, she reached out to Bilzerian’s attorney who responded with a letter dripping in patronizing language and sarcasm, according to TMZ:

Your client should just box up almost every last bit of her property (please exclude all videos and photographs as well as the seemingly inevitable small yappy dog) and drop it off with you in safe-keep for Mr. Bilzerian. After he receives the judgement in his favour, he will have it all delivered to him. Then he will probably blow it up with a mortar in the desert.

You can read the whole letter, which was sent back in May, here.

In spite of the strongly worded letter, it looks like Griffith has decided to go through with filing the suit.



Bilzerian was also hit with a lawsuit last week after allegedly kicking a woman in the head at a Miami nightclub.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.