The 'King of Instagram' is running for president

Dan Bilzerian is a millionaire, a self-proclaimed “sexual philanthropist,” and a social media superstar with millions of Instagram followers.

Now, he’s also a 2016 Presidential contender.

Well, maybe. On June 24th, he’ll begin his “bid for the White House” by throwing a “Dan Bilzerian 2016” party at the Marquee, an exclusive nightclub in New York City.

Despite his devoted following of college-aged males, Blizerian’s electoral prospects are pretty dismal. He loves a social media scandal (earlier this year he was kicked off Snapchat after posting a very NSFW video), and he loves bragging about his wealth; showing off stacks of money and luxe cars on his Instagram account.

He also has been scolded for publicizing his irresponsible behaviour with firearms (he was forced to make a PSA in retribution.) Last year, he was sued after throwing a naked porn actress off of a roof.

Bilzerian’s kick-off party will likely blow the socks off of every other candidate’s debut event (although, to be fair, Jeb Bush has yet to show us what he’s got.)

The starting price for admission to the soiree is $US40. Yes, it seems even Bilzerian has fallen victim to the scourge of money in politics.

Bilzerian campaign logo wear is available here. Differing slightly from Hillary Clinton’s pantsuit tees, the Bilzerian ’16 team is offering tank tops and tee-shirts.

This past Christmas, Bilzerian uploaded a photo with Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA). It’s unclear if Rohrabacher will endorse Bilzerian’s campaign. It’s also unclear if the Congressman endorses the party boy lifestyle for which Bilzerian is famous.

Merry Christmas from Congressman Rohrabacher and I #NothinSaysChristmasLikeABottleOfMezcalAndAShotgun A photo posted by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian) on Dec 24, 2014 at 6:17pm PST



At a time when Voldemort is polling ahead of many Republican candidates, nothing is truly impossible.

NOW WATCH: How To Make An American Flag Out Of Bacon



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.