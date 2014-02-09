King Of The Netherlands Celebrates As Dutch Sweep Olympic Speed Skating Event

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands was on hand in Sochi as the Dutch took all three medals in the 5,000-meter men’s speed skating event.

Sven Kramer set an Olympic record winning the gold medal. He was followed by countrymen Jon Blokhuijsen and Jorrit Bergsma, who won silver and bronze respectively.

The King (in orange jacket below) sat with his wife, Queen Máxima, and they did not hold back their allegiance during the event, often standing, cheering, and even dancing. When the final heat was over and the Dutch won all three medals, the King and Queen gave a standing ovation (via BBC).



