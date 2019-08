The new trailer for “Kong: Skull Island” is here and it’s packed with action. “Skull Island” is a reboot in the saga of Hollywood’s favourite gorilla, and will set up a forthcoming movie where we will see a battle between Kong and Godzilla.

“Kong: Skull Island” will be in theatres March 10, 2017.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.