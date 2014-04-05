'Game Of Thrones' Fans Can Tear Down A Giant King Joffrey Statue Using Twitter

YouTube screencap By tweeting the hashtag #teardowntheking, fans of the HBO series can destroy a statue of the hated King Joffrey.

In preparation for Sunday’s premiere of “Game of Thrones,” New Zealand’s SKY TV has erected a giant statue of the most-hated man in Westeros — King Joffrey.

The 23-foot statue placed in Auckland is part of a promotional stunt for SKY TV’s SoHo (which broadcasts many HBO programs including “Game of Thrones”).

The statue is tied to SKY TV’s bringdowntheking.com, which gives fans the chance to topple the statue using Twitter.

Tweeting out #BringDownTheKing causes a rope wrapped around the statue to pull tighter and tighter until the statue crumbles to the ground.

“‘Game of Thrones’ is a worldwide phenomenon and King Joffrey is quite possibly the most hated fictional television character of all time,” SKY’s director of programming, Travis Dunbar told Mediabistro’s Agency Spy. “It’s exciting to give fans an opportunity they are dying for; to assist in the demise of the King of the Iron Throne.”

The site predicts a million tweets will be able to take down the statue along with “Joffrey’s reign on the kingdoms.”

Considering the hatred fans of the show have for the vile boy king, it shouldn’t take long until the site reaches its goal and the statue of King Joffrey comes crashing down.

