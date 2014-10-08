A Company In Japan Invented A Jumpsuit That Doubles As A Futon

Japan Trend Shop This wearable bed lets you sleep wherever you want.

A Tokyo-based office supply company has solved the problem every adult has had since preschool: where to take a nap during the day.

The company, King Jim, created a product called the Wearable Futon Air Mat Set that will let you nap whenever and wherever you want.

Spotted on The Daily Mail, it’s essentially a padded suit made out of nylon, polyester, and polyethylene that doubles as a blanket. The outfit also includes a separate air mattress with pump.

King Jim The pants and sleeves are adjustable.

The suit itself resembles a big puffy onesie coat.It’s one-size-fits-all and highly customisable –the legs and arms fold upand it can also becomelooser or tighter in the neck.

And when you’re sick of wearing the bizarre outfit, it all rolls up into a blue bag that you can carry around with you.

King Jim The suit can fold into a bag, and comes with an air mattress and pump.

Asian breaking news website RocketNews24 believes the invention could be used to help workers who sometimes have to sleep at the office, something that apparently is not uncommon in Japan, according to The Guardian. That at least would explain why the futon mat set is being sold through an office supply company.

Commenters on RocketNews24 also pointed out these might be handy in the case of natural disasters, too.

The whole set retails for about $US40 (¥4,500) and is only sold in Japan. Sounds like a small price to pay to sleep wherever you want.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.