4 Charts That Show How Huge Candy Crush Is On The Cusp Of Its IPO

King, the maker of match-three game Candy Crush Saga, filed for its initial public offering earlier today.

In King’s filing, it has a slew of graphics and charts to show off its metrics and revenues.

Let’s take a look at some of the key stats in King’s filing.

King has a library of mobile “Saga” games, but the most popular is clearly Candy Crush Saga, which has 93 million daily active users.

Across all of King’s titles, its users play more than 1.2 billion games per day.

The majority of King players are on Candy Crush Saga. In December 2013, 128 million daily active users on average played its games more than 1.2 billion times per day. But it’s monthly unique players were down in Q4 2013, which should’ve been a huge quarter given that a lot of people probably got new smartphones and tablets for the holidays.

King’s revenues jumped from $US70 million in Q4 2012 to $US602 million in Q4 2013. But it’s worth noting the slight dip in revenue from $US621 million in Q4 2013.

