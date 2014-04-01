The Company Behind Candy Crush Is On A Hiring Spree As It Hopes To Find A Second Hit Game

AP King executives at the NYSE

King, the maker of hit mobile game Candy Crush Saga, is on a hiring spree, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Last Wednesday, King had a very disappointing IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. King’s stock closed down 15.56% from its IPO price of $US22.50 a share. In fact, it was the worst IPO of the year.

King has listed 165 jobs since its IPO, which represents about 25% of its workforce.

These jobs openings include positions in development, engineering, design, marketing, data analytics, and human resources.

King desperately needs to create more hit games, as its number one money-maker, Candy Crush Saga, is in decline. So it’s no wonder why King is looking to ramp up its workforce.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.