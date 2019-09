The dollar’s new found sea legs continue in the new week. Both gold and euros are slipping in early action.



Gold’s fall is very modest…

And the euro is taking a clear gap lower, via FinViz:

Meanwhile, the Nikkei has just opened, and it’s flat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.