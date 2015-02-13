Candy Crush maker King Digital surges 15% after earnings beat

Candy Crush maker King Digital just turned in a better-than-expected quarter and now the stock is surging.
Shares of Candy Crush maker King Digital were up better than 15% in after hours trade on Thursday after the company reported earnings that beat expectations.
In the fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $US0.57, topping estimates by $US0.10 per share.
In the fourth quarter the company reported adjusted revenue of $US559.2 million and gross bookings of $US586 million.
The company also announced a $US300 million, or $US0.94 per share, special dividend payable to shareholders on March 24.
This is the third straight quarter the company has paid a special dividend to shareholders.
King also announced that on February 6 it signed an agreement to acquire Z2Live, a game development company based in Seattle, Washington. Total consideration for the acquisition consists of $US45 million in cash, and up to $US105 million of additional cash linked to future events.
Additionally, the company is undertaking a share repurchase plan, receiving approval from shareholders on January 29 for a $US150 million program.
Between January 29, 2015 and February 11, the company repurchased $US10 million worth of stock under this program.
The digital game maker, which went public in March 2014, is down about 20% over the last six months.
