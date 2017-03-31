US

Villagers in India let a king cobra drink from a bottle of water in drought-hit region

David Ibekwe

Villagers in India helped quench the thirst of a 4-metre king cobra.

The bizarre incident which shows the cobra drinking from a bottle of water was caught on camera. The Indian state of Karnataka has been hit with severe drought.

It explains why the cobra was so co-operative with the friendly gesture, which it gratefully lapped up.

David Ibekwe

