Villagers in India let a king cobra drink from a bottle of water in drought-hit region

Villagers in India helped quench the thirst of a 4-metre king cobra.

The bizarre incident which shows the cobra drinking from a bottle of water was caught on camera. The Indian state of Karnataka has been hit with severe drought.

It explains why the cobra was so co-operative with the friendly gesture, which it gratefully lapped up.

Produced By David Ibekwe

