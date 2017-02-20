US

A top New York City chef shows how to make the perfect burger

Sam Rega

Medium. Well done. Ketchup. Onion rings. Blue cheese. Cheddar. There are so many different way to cook and top a burger. If you are going for a classic cheeseburger, less is more. Chef Antonio Mora of New York City’s Quality Meats gives us the step by step to cooking and topping the perfect burger. Just a warning, there are no fancy toppings in this video. We keep it classic.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.