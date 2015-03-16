King Bach is now Vine's most popular celebrity and he has big plans for Hollywood

Andrew Bachelor, better known as “King Bach,” has 11.3 million followers on Vine and is now the social video platform’s most popular user, a distinction he won after toppling previous king, Nash Grier earlier this week.

If you haven’t heard of “Bach,” as his friends call him, ask anyone under the age of 22 with a smartphone.

The theatrically trained actor has skyrocketed to fame thanks a hilarious stream of six second clips, and now has ambitious plans to conquer mainstream Hollywood, Kurt Wagner at ReCode reports.

Unlike some fellow Viners, Bachelor’s short videos don’t rely on scaring strangers or dangerous pranks. He spends enormous time writing, directing, editing and producing each Vine and he is careful to cross post his work to other social networks. His YouTube channel boasts over 600,000 subscribers and Bachelor claims to rake in around eight million views per video. His Vine videos have netted a total of over 3 billion loops.

Bachelor’s enormous virality and hard work, so far, seems to have paid off. He has won recurring roles on three mainstream TV series including Mindy Kaling’s “The Mindy Project” and Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N’ Out” this year, and will soon play himself in Zac Efron’s upcoming movie “We Are Your Friends.”

On top of his TV gigs and public appearances, Bachelor is also juggling five movie projects in different stages of pre- and post-production.

“Bach was chasing a Hollywood dream long before he joined Vine in 2013,” Wagner writes, “but he wasn’t having much luck. He still auditions for roles, he said, but now people have heard of him when he walks in the door.”

Here are some of our favourite King Bach Vines:





















Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.