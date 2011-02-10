Forget The rumours, Here's The Real King Abdullah News

Photo: marviikad via Flickr

As we noted earlier, there are rumours going around that Saudi King Abdullah has died. We don’t know if it’s true.That being said, there is some important news, which is that the Abdullah has apparently rebuked Obama over his Egypt handling, and his undermining of Mubarak.



According to Reuters, Abdullah told Obama that if the US were to remove financial support from Egypt, that the Saudi kingdom may prop him up, and that it was wrong for Obama to be humiliating him.

Basically, any US leverage the US might thinks it has in the region could be evaporated.

