11 photos showing King Abdullah II of Jordan being a total badass

King Abdullah II stands for a photo during a military training session in July of 2014.

Jordanian F-16’s launched 20 airstrikes on ISIS targets on Thursday following King Abdullah II’s declaration to wage a “harsh” war against the militants after the brutal execution of captured Jordanian pilot Moaz al-Kasasbe.

The Royal Hashemite Court/Instagram King Abdullah II starts his day participating in a military special operations training exercises as Jump-Master.

King Abdullah II, a former commander of Jordan’s Special Forces, pledged to hit the militants “hard in the very center of their strongholds,” AP reports.

The Royal Hashemite Court/Instagram King Abdullah II speaks with military officials during an exercise.

The Jordanian government has denied the King’s involvement in any aerial attacks.

The Royal Hashemite Court/Instagram King Abdullah II observing a military exercise in November 2013.

Dubbed the “warrior king,” Jordan’s 53-year-old leader has clocked in 35 years of military service.

The Royal Hashemite Court/Instagram King Abdullah II attends a military ceremony in Jordan.

According to the King‘s bio, he enrolled in the UK’s Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst in 1980 and went on to become an elite Cobra attack helicopter pilot.

King Abdullah II pilots his helicopter while visiting different areas in his kingdom.

In November 1993, then-Prince Abdullah became commander of Jordan’s Special Forces.

King Abdullah II laughs with troops after a meal in the field.

Three years later he turned Jordan’s small Special Forces unit into today’s elite Special Operations Command (SOCOM), arguably the best operatives in the Middle East.

King Abdullah II speaks with soldiers after sharing a meal.

Frequently training alongside US Special Forces, Jordan’s units are approximately 14,000 strong and may further contribute to the fight against ISIS beyond Jordan’s airstrikes.

King Abdullah II observing a military exercise.

As the head of a constitutional monarchy, the career soldier holds substantial power.

King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces, attends a military exercise.

Members of Congress have asked for an increase in military assistance to the kingdom, AP reports. Currently, the US is providing Jordan with $US1 billion annually in military assistance.

The fight against ISIS lost crucial partner UAE in December after the Jordanian pilot was captured, The New York Times reported.

The UAE demands that the Pentagon improve its search-and-rescue efforts in northern Iraq before rejoining the coalition, the Times said, quoting unidentified US officials.

