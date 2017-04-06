11 photos showing King Abdullah II of Jordan being a total badass

The Royal Hashemite Court/Instagram

Jordanian F-16s launched 20 airstrikes on Islamic State targets in 2015 following King Abdullah II’s declaration to wage a “harsh” war against militants from the group, also known as ISIS or ISIL, after the brutal execution of captured Jordanian pilot Moaz al-Kasasbe.

The Royal Hashemite Court/Instagram Abdullah participating in a military special operations training exercises as Jump-Master.

King Abdullah II, a former commander of Jordan’s special forces, pledged to hit the militants “hard in the very center of their strongholds,” AP reported.

The Royal Hashemite Court/Instagram Abdullah with military officials during an exercise.

The Jordanian government denied the king’s physical involvement in any aerial attacks.

The Royal Hashemite Court/Instagram Abdullah observing a military exercise in November 2013.

Dubbed the “warrior king,” Jordan’s 53-year-old leader has clocked in 35 years of military service.

The Royal Hashemite Court/Instagram Abdullah at a military ceremony in Jordan.

According to the king‘s bio, he enrolled in the UK’s Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst in 1980 and went on to become an elite Cobra attack helicopter pilot.

King Abdullah II pilots his helicopter while visiting different areas in his kingdom.

In November 1993, then-Prince Abdullah became commander of Jordan’s special forces.

Abdullah laughing with troops after a meal in the field.

Three years later he turned Jordan’s small special forces unit into today’s elite Special Operations Command (SOCOM), arguably the best operatives in the Middle East.

Abdullah speaking with soldiers after sharing a meal.

Frequently training alongside US special forces, Jordan’s units are approximately 14,000 strong and may further contribute to the fight against ISIS beyond Jordan’s airstrikes.

Abdullah observing a military exercise.

As the head of a constitutional monarchy, the career soldier holds substantial power.

Abdullah at a military exercise.

Members of Congress have asked for an increase in military assistance to the kingdom, AP reports. The US is providing Jordan with $US1 billion annually in military assistance.

Abdullah starts his day participating in a military special operations training exercises as Jump Master.

The fight against ISIS lost a crucial partner, the United Arab Emirates, later that year after the Jordanian pilot was captured, The New York Times reported.

