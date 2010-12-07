Microsoft Is Having Kinect Shortages

Microsoft is having serious Kinect shortages, especially in Europe, Industry Gamers reports.



Some analysts had speculated that Microsoft had been engineering the shortages to stimulate demand, but Microsoft denies this, which seems right to us. Engineered shortages are much more a fantasy than a reality, and the logistics and estimating demand for a new device like Kinect are fiendishly difficult.

This is a pretty good problem to have — demand is so good that Microsoft can’t keep up! But at the same time, in this crucial holiday season, they need to fix it fast.

