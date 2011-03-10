Guess What: Microsoft Kinect Is Selling Twice As Fast As The iPad

Photo: Flickr/WipleyBrainSins

Microsoft has sold more than 10 million Kinect controllers in the four months since its launch in November, the company announced today.By way of comparison, Apple’s iPad probably passed 10 million sales in early December, about 8 months after it went on sale on April 3, 2010. Apple announced it has sold 15 million as of March 2, 2011.



As expected, though, Kinect sales have slowed since the holiday season. Microsoft has sold 2 million since the beginning of the year, when it announced 8 million units sold at the CES conference. That’s about 30,000 per day since then — a lot slower than the 133,000 per day it sold during the holiday season, but not bad.

At a selling price of $149 per unit, Kinect has now contributed about $1.5 billion in sales to Microsoft’s coffers.

