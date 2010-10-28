Kinect Pre-Orders Sold Out At Amazon, Best Buy

Photo: VentureBeat

Amazon U.S. and Best Buy’s online site are no longer taking pre-orders for Kinect, the motion-controlled game sensor for the Xbox 360 that launches November 4th.



A quick check of Amazon’s U.S. product page for Kinect bundled with one game reveals that preorders are now available only through affiliates. You can still pre-order bundles with a new Xbox 360, however. The Kinect page on Best Buy simply says “Coming Soon.” GameStop and Wal-Mart are still taking orders.

The pre-order sellouts follow similar reports from the U.K. earlier this month, and suggest that Microsoft has a hit on its hands. Or at least that there are a lot of Xbox 360 users out there who want to extend the lifecycle of the console for another couple of years with the new gadget.

I tried it in a demo booth at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo a couple months ago, and it worked quite well once the booth’s staffers told me how to get out of the menu and into the game.

But I’m not a gamer, and not really in the target demographic for Kinect. The lines for each of the two demo booths were about 10 people deep, and consisted mostly of families with pre-teen children (like you’d expect at the zoo) not just hardcore gamers. People seemed to be enjoying it and didn’t want to be peeled away. It’s just anecdotal, but it suggested to me that Kinect has potential to break out of the typical demographic gamer ghetto of 18 to 34 year old males.

Kinect will cost $150 in the U.S, and Microsoft expects to sell 3 million by year’s end.

