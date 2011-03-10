Kinect Has Now Sold 10 Million

By James Brightman

After reaching 8 million in 60 days following launch, Microsoft’s Kinect camera platform has now sold through 10 million worldwide, the company said. Furthermore, Kinect “drove significant game sales” as more than 10 million standalone Kinect games have been sold across the globe.

According to Guinness World Records, Kinect has been selling at an average of 133,333 units per day for a total of 8 million units in its first 60 days. “The sales figures here speak for themselves,” said Gaz Deaves, Gaming Editor for Guinness World Records. “According to independent research, no other consumer electronics device sold faster within a 60-day time span, which is an incredible achievement considering the strength of the sector.”

Microsoft has promised that “more transformative Kinect games and entertainment experiences” (including core titles) are on the way for the 50 million Xbox 360 owners worldwide. Some of these include Kinect-enabled Netflix and Hulu Plus, Avatar Kinect, Body and Brain Connection (Namco Bandai), Michael Jackson The Experience (Ubisoft), The Gunstringer (Twisted Pixel Games),Kung Fu Panda 2 (THQ), Carnival Games: Monkey See, Monkey Do (2K Play), and Sesame Street: Once Upon a Monster (WBIE).

