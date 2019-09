Doctors at Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto, Canada have hooked up a Kinect gaming console to their medical imaging computer so that they can conveniently view MRI scans with the wave of a hand, reports Engadget.



The video below shows doctors at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine using the Kinect sensor to manipulate medical images.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.