Kinect Coming To PCs, Says Game Developer

A Korean game developer has let slip that Microsoft’s Kinect game controller will soon work with Windows computers.GamePrix recently released a multiplayer role playing game called Divine Souls for the PC, and the company claims that the game is “scheduled to support Kinect.” A GamePrix employee called Jason Lim told IncGamers that “many game companies” are trying to apply to build games for Kinect on the PC.



Microsoft hasn’t confirmed the news, and it’s possible that GamePrix is mistaken or talking to the wrong people at Microsoft.

But hackers have already created many unofficial applications for Kinect, some of which use a Windows PC, and Microsoft may be realising that it could sell a lot more Kinects if it worked with Windows. Microsoft has sold about 40 million Xbox 360s in five years, whereas PC shipments are slated to top 400 million next year alone, according to Gartner.

There’s also some precedent for Microsoft moving technology from the Xbox to the PC: a few years ago Microsoft made Xbox Live available to PC game developers. It never really took off, and today there are only a handful of PC games available for the service. But Kinect has much more potential beyond gaming, so moving it to Windows makes more sense.

