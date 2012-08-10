This Is How Microsoft's Kinect 2 Will See The World

A Twitter user named @superDaE revealed a screenshot of how the Kinect 2 sees the world, reports The Verge.



The image shows the device interpreting much more detail than you’d see in the original Kinect. The Verge has confirmed the validity of this images with its own sources, so we’re pretty excited to see such an improvement in Microsoft’s Xboxperipheral. It ought to make even more applications possible than we’ve seen before.

Now check out some cool ways people have hacked the current Kinect >

Photo: @superdae

