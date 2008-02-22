Kindles, HD-DVD Players: Amazon Bestsellers

Amazon’s Kindle continues to top the company’s best seller list, so it must be selling well, right? Probably.



But consider this possible caveat: Also high up on the list are… Toshiba HD-DVD players. That’s right, players, plural. Toshiba’s HD-A35 is the 10th-best selling item, its HD-A3 is 25th. Meanwhile Sony’s Blu-Ray players don’t even crack the top 100 list.

We gather from our reader mail and comments that there are indeed Kindle fans out there. But who’s snapping up obsolete DVD players?

