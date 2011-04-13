Kindlebility Will Send Web Pages To Your Kindle Just Like Instapaper On iPad

Install the Kindlebility bookmarklet in your browser to send an article to your Kindle for reading later.



Sounds like Instapaper? It should, because it’s exactly the same, but it’s free and only works with Kindle.

Click here to get started by entering in your Kindle email address ([email protected]), and then drag the bookmarklet link to your Bookmarks Bar in your browser.

Then, add [email protected] to your “Kindle Approved Email List” in your Kindle settings on Amazon. From Amazon’s Kindle page, click “Manage Your Kindle.”

Next time you visit a website and want to read it later on your Kindle, just click the bookmarklet you just installed and Kindlebility will take care of the rest.

See below for a how-to video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(How-To-Geek via Lifehacker)

