Kindle, Wii Fit Prices Up Two-Thirds On eBay (EBAY)

There’s only one week left until Christmas, and if you’re looking to give a hard-to-find item like the sold-out Amazon (AMZN) Kindle, be prepared to pay a premium.



Just how much? We checked in on going rates of three of the season’s most sought-after (and sold out on Amazon.com) gifts:

Kindle: Retails for $359. New units from $599 on eBay (EBAY), “like new” from $485 on Amazon. (Used and/or refurbished models cheaper.)

Nintendo (NTDOY) Wii: Retails for $249. New units from $310 on eBay and $365 on Amazon.

Wii Fit: Retails for $90. New from $145 on eBay and $170 on Amazon.

Are there others we missed and should look into? As if the economy weren’t sour enough this year, few big-ticket items have resonated with consumers as must-have items to go crazy over this winter.

