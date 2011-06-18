Can The Kindle Be Dethroned? Here's Our Ultimate E-Reader Showdown

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

The Kindle 3 has been the champ in our minds for a while now, but two brand new touchscreen competitors just came out: the Nook Simple Touch and the Kobo E-Reader Touch.How do these e-ink readers stack up?



We have them all, we’ve taken some big pictures, and we’ll show you which one has the best page refresh rate, how long each one lasts, and which has the crispest text.

