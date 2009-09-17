Kindle Version Of New Dan Brown Book Selling Better Than Hardcover On Amazon

Dan Brown’s follow up to “The Da Vinci Code,” “The Lost Symbol,” appears to be selling more copies for the Kindle than in hardcover on Amazon’s (AMZN) site.



A look at Amazon’s best sellers list in Mysteries And Thrillers shows the Kindle version of the book on top.

If these rankings are accurate, Steve Windwalker at the Kindle Nation blog says this could be “the biggest story of 2009 in the book trades.”

As he points out, the most popular book in the world is selling more copies as an electric version than a print version at the most popular bookstore in the world.

Bloomberg says the book smashed first-day sales records for Barnes & Noble as well as Amazon. “The Da Vinci Code” sold more than 80 million copies since it came out in 2003.

